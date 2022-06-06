  • A nuclear waste storage canister is seen at a showroom at the Cigeo project, a nuclear laboratory and underground storage facility site operated by National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management, in Bure, France. | BLOOMBERG
    A nuclear waste storage canister is seen at a showroom at the Cigeo project, a nuclear laboratory and underground storage facility site operated by National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management, in Bure, France.

A new generation of smaller atomic reactors, designed to tout nuclear power’s role as a clean-energy alternative, may also come with an outsized waste problem that could send costs surging.

Small-modular reactors, known as SMRs, could produce as much as two to 30 times more waste than conventional atomic power plants in operation today, according to scientists including Allison Macfarlane, the former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, in research published last week by the U.S. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

