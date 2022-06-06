Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing to influence the government’s annual economic guidelines in the fields of fiscal policy and defense spending.
Fumio Kishida, the incumbent prime minister, is being pressured to tweak the so-called honebuto guidelines to please Abe, who is the leader of the biggest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and holds influence over conservative LDP lawmakers.
