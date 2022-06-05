  • A.L.I. Technologies Inc.'s XTurismo Limited Edition hoverbike at Sapporo Dome on March 29. The Tokyo-based startup will start accepting orders for its hover motorcycle from abroad. | KYODO
A.L.I. Technologies Inc., a Tokyo startup developing drones, will soon start accepting orders for its hovering motorcycle from abroad.

The company, which began accepting reservations in Japan last autumn, now hopes to promote the hoverbike overseas, mainly to wealthy people in the Middle East and the United States.

