An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, nonstop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Famed ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie’s arrival in the Kii Strait off western Japan capped a two-month trip that started from a yacht harbor in San Francisco in March.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.