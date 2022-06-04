  • Famed ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie arrives in the Kii Strait off western Japan on Saturday after a solo, nonstop two-month trip that started from a yacht harbor in San Francisco in March. | KYODO
  • AFP-JIJI, KYODO

An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, nonstop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.

Famed ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie’s arrival in the Kii Strait off western Japan capped a two-month trip that started from a yacht harbor in San Francisco in March.

