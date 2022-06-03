A Toshiba Corp. outside director opposed the nominations of two directors representing the company’s activist investors, suggesting possible conflict ahead in what has become a litmus test for corporate governance in Japan.
Mariko Watahiki, a former Nagoya High Court chief justice, opposed the nomination of directors from Elliott Capital Advisors LP and Farallon Capital Management LLC, fellow Toshiba outside director Jerry Black said at a media event Friday. Black declined to comment further on why Watahiki was against the appointments. Hedge funds are sometimes seen to prioritize their own short-term investment gains over companies’ long-term growth.
