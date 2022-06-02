  • French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Wednesday to closely coordinate their responses to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and assistance to the war-torn country.

Kishida told Macron during their phone talks that he attaches great importance to Japanese-French cooperation in safeguarding the rules-based international order undermined by Russia’s war in Ukraine and realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

