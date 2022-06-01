U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Japan and current leader Fumio Kishida on Wednesday for pledging to bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance by pursuing what Kishida has said would be a “drastic” hike in the country’s defense budget, as China continues its assertive moves in the region.
Speaking at a panel discussion with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, the ambassador also vowed that Washington would remain a “permanent Pacific presence and power” as the Ukraine crisis reverberates across Asia.
