Germany’s government and conservative opposition have agreed to a deal that will release €100 billion ($107 billion) to modernize the army in the face of the Russian threat — a move that is likely to reverberate as far away as Japan.

An agreement was reached late Sunday to create a special fund for military procurement that will also allow Berlin to meet NATO’s target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

The deal, which involves amending budgetary rules in the national constitution, was struck after weeks of difficult negotiations between the parties in the governing coalition and the conservatives of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, representatives of these groups said.

Three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a special budget of €100 billion to rearm the German military and modernize its outdated equipment over the next few years.

But critics have since accused Scholz of timidity in his support for Kyiv and of failing to take enough concrete action in terms of arms deliveries.

The agreement will allow Berlin to achieve NATO’s target of spending 2% of GDP on defense “on average over several years,” according to the text, which was obtained by AFP.

The exceptional fund will be financed by additional debt. For that it was necessary to circumvent the “debt brake” rule enshrined in the constitution, which caps government borrowing.

This was why the government needed the support of the conservative opposition to muster the two-thirds majority needed in parliament to pass the constitutional amendment.

The €100 billion will be paid into a special fund outside the national budget. Release of the funds for the military is a major reversal for Germany, which in recent years has dragged its feet on complying with its NATO spending commitments, drawing criticism from Washington in particular.

The unexpected and dramatic rethink by Germany comes as leaders in Japan debate doubling their country’s defense budget to 2% of GDP, from an informal cap of around 1%.

During a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to effectively break with a long-standing taboo in Tokyo on hiking defense spending, vowing to “secure a substantial increase.”

Kishida’s plans come after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party recommended late last month that the government effectively double the country’s defense budget to 2% of GDP within five years, amid an “increasingly severe security environment.”

Such a quick and large increase, long urged by some in the U.S., would put Japan on par with NATO countries’ defense spending target and serve as a potential check on China.

But a massive hike in the defense budget would be a sensitive issue in Japan, which has long maintained its informal cap — mainly in a bid to keep in line with the country’s pacifist Constitution.

With some Japanese lawmakers asserting that the repercussions of the Ukraine war go far beyond Europe, a survey released last week by Kyodo News found that 43.1% of those polled backed the idea of the government hiking its defense budget “to some extent.”

Germany, for its part, has significantly reduced the size of its army since the end of the Cold War, from around 500,000 in 1990 to just 200,000 today.

Fewer than 30% of German naval ships were “fully operational,” according to a report published December on the state of the military. Many of the country’s fighter aircraft are unfit to fly.

But the invasion of Ukraine has jolted into action a country that has been steeped in pacifism since the horrors of the Nazi era.