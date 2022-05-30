The government has drawn up a draft of the “grand design” and action plan of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” initiative, including a plan to provide aid, such as skill development support and “recurrent education,” to some 1 million workers, including so-called nonregular employees, it was learned Sunday.

The draft calls for “new public-private collaboration” to address challenges such as widening inequalities and climate change and accelerate economic growth.