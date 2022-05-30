The government has drawn up a draft of the “grand design” and action plan of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” initiative, including a plan to provide aid, such as skill development support and “recurrent education,” to some 1 million workers, including so-called nonregular employees, it was learned Sunday.
The draft calls for “new public-private collaboration” to address challenges such as widening inequalities and climate change and accelerate economic growth.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.