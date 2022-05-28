It was 1776. The American colonies had just declared their independence from England and as war raged the Founding Fathers of the United States were deep in debate: Should Americans have the right to own firearms as individuals, or just as members of local militia?

Days after 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered in a Texas town, the debate rages on as outsiders wonder why Americans are so wedded to the firearms that stoke such massacres with appalling frequency.