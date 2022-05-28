  • Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force conduct a drill next to an anti-ship missiles unit at Miyako Camp in Okinawa Prefecture in April. | REUTERS
Japan is considering relaxing rules for exporting defense equipment in an effort to prop up the domestic defense industry, government sources said Friday.

Details of the planned revision will be included in a basic policy for economic and fiscal management to be finalized by the government in June, the sources said. But the easing of export controls is expected to raise concerns that Japanese-made weapons may be used in conflicts overseas.

