Japan is slated to permit entry to foreign tourists on escorted tours starting June 10, effectively opening its borders to visitors for pleasure for the first time in more than two years.
But with the nation reopening little by little — a limited number of tourists have already arrived on package tour trials — it’s difficult to keep track of who is allowed in and who isn’t.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.