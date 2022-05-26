  • The government plans to double its budget for child care support, according to sources. | KYODO
    The government plans to double its budget for child care support, according to sources.

The government plans to double its budget for child care support and include the plan in its annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move comes as the government plans to establish an agency dedicated to overseeing children and family affairs policies next April. A draft of the guidelines says measures to combat the country’s declining birthrate and to support child care are “at the center of society.”

