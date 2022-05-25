  • Negative factors for conveyor-belt sushi chains are expected to linger as the yen's downtrend remains and the timing of an end to the Ukraine crisis is unknown. | BLOOMBERG
    Negative factors for conveyor-belt sushi chains are expected to linger as the yen's downtrend remains and the timing of an end to the Ukraine crisis is unknown. | BLOOMBERG

Conveyor-belt sushi chains in Japan are moving to raise prices of their dishes to absorb higher costs.

Fish prices, which have been rising due to growing fish consumption around the world, are being driven up further by the yen’s recent depreciation, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is casting a shadow over seafood supply chains.

