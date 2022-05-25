Conveyor-belt sushi chains in Japan are moving to raise prices of their dishes to absorb higher costs.
Fish prices, which have been rising due to growing fish consumption around the world, are being driven up further by the yen’s recent depreciation, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is casting a shadow over seafood supply chains.
