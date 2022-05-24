The government on Tuesday began a test project to accept small groups of foreign tourists as part of moves to ease its COVID-19 border measures.
The first groups of tourists — seven people who left locations in the United States, including Hawaii — arrived at Narita Airport Tuesday evening. They will be divided into two groups and will visit places in the Kanto region and the Tohoku region.
