  • A tour ship sets sail from Utoro port in Shari, Hokkaido, on Sunday. | KYODO
    A tour ship sets sail from Utoro port in Shari, Hokkaido, on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The sinking of the Kazu I tour boat off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido a month ago has affected tour boat businesses across the country.

Operators have experienced a wave of cancellations and a flood of inquiries about lifesaving equipment on their boats and other safety measures.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,