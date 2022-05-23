Shari, Hokkaido – Work started Monday to salvage the Kazu I tour boat, which sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido a month ago.
Nippon Salvage Co. is expected to lift the boat close to the sea surface and tow it near a port in the Hokkaido city of Abashiri before raising it above the sea surface as early as Tuesday.
