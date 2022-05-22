The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet rose to 61.5%, the highest since he took office in October last year, as the government starts easing COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the two-day telephone survey from Saturday, the rating was up from 58.7% about a month ago. It found that 53.9% of respondents backed the government’s recent decision to change its policy on masks, now saying that wearing them outdoors is not always necessary, provided people are not conversing.