Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to propose the establishment of a Japanese version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better fight COVID-19, informed sources said Saturday.
Komeito hopes that the new body will act as a control tower in implementing measures to combat infectious diseases in an effective manner and in releasing related information to the public accurately.
