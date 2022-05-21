Australia’s Labor Party is set to take power for the first time since 2013, as voters booted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government in a shift likely to bring greater action on climate change and a national body to fight corruption.

The Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese was projected to win enough seats to form a government in Saturday’s election, even if it falls short of a majority in the 151-seat Parliament, according to the Australian Broadcasting Commission. The broadcaster said it won at least 71 seats, five short of a majority.