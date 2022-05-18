  • Pro-Russian troops in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Ukrainian troops who held out against massive bombardments for 82 days in Mariupol's Azovstal steel works before ended their resistance this week. | REUTERS
    Pro-Russian troops in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Ukrainian troops who held out against massive bombardments for 82 days in Mariupol's Azovstal steel works before ended their resistance this week. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Even as the Kremlin prepares to take full control of the ruins of Mariupol city, it faces the growing prospect of defeat in its bid to conquer all of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas as its badly mauled forces appear lack the manpower for significant advances.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have to decide whether to send in more troops and hardware to replenish his dramatically weakened invasion force as an influx of modern Western weaponry bolsters Ukraine’s combat power, analysts say.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,