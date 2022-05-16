Media coverage of the recent death of a well-known comedian has prompted the health ministry to issue a “call for attention” reminding news outlets to observe World Health Organization guidelines when reporting on suicide.
The ministry said that some outlets had violated these guidelines by reporting on the means of death, broadcasting from outside the home of the deceased, publishing images and video of the location and interviewing those in the vicinity for their reactions.
