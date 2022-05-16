  • The health ministry in Tokyo. The ministry has issued a 'call for attention' reminding news outlets to observe World Health Organization guidelines when reporting on suicide. | KYODO
    The health ministry in Tokyo. The ministry has issued a “call for attention” reminding news outlets to observe World Health Organization guidelines when reporting on suicide. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Media coverage of the recent death of a well-known comedian has prompted the health ministry to issue a “call for attention” reminding news outlets to observe World Health Organization guidelines when reporting on suicide.

The ministry said that some outlets had violated these guidelines by reporting on the means of death, broadcasting from outside the home of the deceased, publishing images and video of the location and interviewing those in the vicinity for their reactions.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,