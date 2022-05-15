  • A common factor for many internet firms such as Amazon was that brisk hiring done while demand was spiking during the pandemic has led to overweight staffing in leaner times. | REUTERS
    A common factor for many internet firms such as Amazon was that brisk hiring done while demand was spiking during the pandemic has led to overweight staffing in leaner times. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – From e-commerce colossus Amazon to social networking star Facebook, U.S. tech firms that once grew with abandon have reined in hiring to endure tumultuous times.

Internet giants that saw business boom during the pandemic have taken a hit from inflation, war, supply-line trouble and people returning to pre-COVID-19 lifestyles.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , , ,