Japan and the United States will agree to commit to improved research and production of semiconductors at a leaders’ summit set for May 23, a Japanese government source said Saturday.
The expected agreement between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will aim for a framework ensuring availability of domestic semiconductor stocks in emergencies and deeper economic security cooperation between the United States and Japan, according to the source.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.