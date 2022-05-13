  • The crypto world has gone into full meltdown mode in a sell-off that graphically illustrated the risks of the experimental and unregulated digital currencies. | SAMUEL CORUM / THE NEW YORK TIMES
SAN FRANCISCO – The price of bitcoin plunged to its lowest point since 2020. Coinbase, the large cryptocurrency exchange, tanked in value. A cryptocurrency that promoted itself as a stable means of exchange collapsed. And more than $300 billion was wiped out by a crash in cryptocurrency prices since Monday.

The crypto world went into a full meltdown this week in a sell-off that graphically illustrated the risks of the experimental and unregulated digital currencies. Even as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and tech moguls like Elon Musk have talked up crypto, the accelerating declines of virtual currencies like bitcoin and ether show that, in some cases, two years of financial gains can disappear overnight.

