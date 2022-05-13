LONDON – Most cryptocurrencies have a major problem with price volatility, but one subcategory of coins is designed to maintain a constant value: stablecoins.
As cryptocurrency prices plummeted this week — with bitcoin losing around a third of its value in just eight days — stablecoins were supposed to be isolated from the chaos.
