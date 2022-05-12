  • South Korea's new Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Thursday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    South Korea's new Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Thursday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

SEOUL – South Korea’s new Foreign Minister Park Jin pledged Thursday to build a future-oriented relationship with Japan while underlining the new administration’s plan to diversify Seoul’s diplomacy with other countries.

Park, who became the nation’s top diplomat under newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol, said he expects Seoul and Tokyo to find solutions to issues of history that are acceptable to both sides.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,