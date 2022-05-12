SEOUL – South Korea’s new Foreign Minister Park Jin pledged Thursday to build a future-oriented relationship with Japan while underlining the new administration’s plan to diversify Seoul’s diplomacy with other countries.
Park, who became the nation’s top diplomat under newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol, said he expects Seoul and Tokyo to find solutions to issues of history that are acceptable to both sides.
