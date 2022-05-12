  • A Sberbank office in St. Petersburg, Russia | REUTERS
    A Sberbank office in St. Petersburg, Russia | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Japanese government on Thursday froze assets of Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and its largest private bank, Alfa Bank, as Japan ramps up pressure against Moscow’s Ukraine invasion.

In line with the United States and European countries, the measure will force Japanese companies to seek alternative ways to settle payments to continue business in Russia.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,