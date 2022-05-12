The Japanese government on Thursday froze assets of Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and its largest private bank, Alfa Bank, as Japan ramps up pressure against Moscow’s Ukraine invasion.
In line with the United States and European countries, the measure will force Japanese companies to seek alternative ways to settle payments to continue business in Russia.
