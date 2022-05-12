SoftBank Group Corp. logged a record annual loss at its Vision Fund unit as a global selloff in tech shares pummeled the value of public holdings like Coupang Inc. and Didi Global Inc.
The Vision Fund unit swung to a loss of ¥2.64 trillion for the financial year that ended in March, down from a record ¥4.03 trillion profit in the previous year. It was the biggest annual loss since founder Masayoshi Son repositioned his firm into an investment holding company with the Vision Fund’s launch in 2017.
