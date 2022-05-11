Japan’s top government spokesman said Wednesday that people don’t need to wear masks outside provided they’re taking proper distancing precautions, after a top medical expert floated the idea that face coverings were no longer necessary in outdoor settings.

Masks play a key role in lowering infection risks, so they should be worn when people can’t maintain distance outdoors, Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday at a news conference in Tokyo. But when able to keep a distance from others, one doesn’t necessarily need to wear masks, especially considering the risks of heatstroke as temperatures rise, he said.