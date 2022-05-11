  • Some analysts say the yen might see a modest reversal after weakening to a 20-year low on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
    Some analysts say the yen might see a modest reversal after weakening to a 20-year low on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
The relentless selling of the yen looks to have come to an end and some green shoots of positive commentary are beginning to appear.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. touted the currency as an ideal recession hedge and remarked on its ‘significant value’ in a note Tuesday. Scotiabank analysts made the case for a modest yen rebound in a report the same day.

