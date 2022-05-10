Japan will closely communicate with the United States and other Group of Seven countries in any actions it takes in response to a rapidly weakening yen, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
Suzuki made the remarks as the Japanese currency hovered around 20-year lows against the dollar, stoking worries about boosting the cost of living to households.
