The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to remove all utility poles from remote Pacific islands in an effort to prevent power outages caused by typhoons, officials said.

The metropolitan government will pick out a test island for research during fiscal 2022, which ends March next year, with the aim of making Tokyo’s remote islands free of utility poles as early as the 2030s.

It is currently working on burying power cables underground, from the viewpoint of scenery and disaster prevention, leaving 52% of prefectural roads in its 23 wards without utility poles as of the end of fiscal 2019.

The situation, however, is completely different in remote islands in the Izu and Ogasawara chains.

There are as many as around 3,200 utility poles managed by the metropolitan government alone on 11 inhabited islands in the chains, with many more managed by local towns and villages.

The slow progress in removing utility poles is the result of a lack of available space to set up electrical transformers due to narrow roads, as well as higher construction expenses, and the needed materials need to be transported by sea.

In addition, many of the roads on the islands are paved with concrete, which means it takes more hours and money to remove utility poles in comparison to asphalt-covered roadways.

In 2019, strong winds from Typhoon Faxai knocked down utility poles on Oshima and Niijima in the Izu island chain, causing blackouts and communication disruptions.

In addition to typhoons, Tokyo’s islands are expected to face severe damage in the event of a huge earthquake in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific coast.

“It’s now or never to prepare for disasters,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said in April, adding, “It’s extremely important to remove utility poles from remote islands.”

On the test island, the metropolitan government will also examine how gas and water pipes are best buried underground and ways to cut costs.