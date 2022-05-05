The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 2,320 on Thursday, down by about 3,000 from a week earlier, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

Four deaths were reported among infected people in the capital, while the number of those with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from the previous day at 10.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 3,016, down 40.3% from a week before.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido reported 1,854 cases, Okinawa Prefecture marked 1,327 cases and Aichi Prefecture logged 886 cases and one death.

The health ministry said Thursday the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms nationwide dropped by eight from the previous day to 166.

On Wednesday, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 26,469, down by 19,700 from a week earlier, while 20 new deaths were reported.