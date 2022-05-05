Police in Yamanashi Prefecture have found clothing and what looks like a human bone in an area near the campsite where an elementary schoolgirl disappeared more than two and a half years ago.

The clothing is a long-sleeved, high-necked and dark-colored garment similar to one that was being worn by Misaki Ogura, who would now be age 9, at the time of her disappearance, according to an announcement by the Yamanashi Prefectural Police Department on Wednesday.

The garment and the suspected human bone were found under fallen leaves in the village of Doshi in the prefecture, and are believed to be several years old, investigative sources said.

While continuing their search for the girl, who is from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, and their investigation of items linked to her, the prefectural police will examine the discovered garment and suspected human bone to identify the owner. The police did not disclose the size of the clothing or the suspected human bone, or the part of the body to which the apparent bone belonged.

After being informed of the discovery by the Yamanashi police, the girl’s mother, Tomoko Ogura, 39, said in a statement, “To be honest, I am at a loss for words. I was in a state of abandonment for a while and could not stop shedding tears. But I will never give up. I believe that God will protect Misaki and return her safely to me.”

The clothing and the suspected human bone were found near the site where a child’s shoes of the same brand as those worn by Misaki and a sock with features similar to those owned by the girl were discovered, according to the police.

A human bone fragment was found at a nearby location on April 23.

Misaki arrived at the campsite in the village of Doshi with her family on Sept. 21, 2019. The girl, then an elementary school first grader, went missing around 3:40 p.m. the same day, after following other children who went to a nearby river.