The mobile phone of the captain of a tour boat that sank off Hokkaido was unreachable during most of the vessel’s last trip, sources familiar with the case have said, highlighting an apparent failure by the operator to properly manage its communications system.

The finding came as 12 people remained unaccounted for Sunday after the 19-ton Kazu I went missing in rough waters while sightseeing around the scenic Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23.

The finding highlighted a series of flaws in the communications system by the operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, including a broken radio antenna at its office on the day of the accident.

It was also discovered that a Shiretoko Yuransen employee did not know the number of the satellite mobile phone believed to have been kept on the boat, according to the sources.

Three days before the accident, Noriyuki Toyoda, the 54-year-old captain of the Kazu I, won approval from a regulator to use his mobile phone rather than the satellite mobile phone on the boat as a means of communication, according to the transport ministry.

The regulator approved the change because Toyoda said the mobile phone would be reachable at sea, the ministry said.

A call seeking help from the Japan Coast Guard was made using a passenger’s mobile phone, sources from the coast guard said. A distress call from the radio on the Kazu I was also picked up by another boat operator.

A woman visits a site where the bodies of victims in a boat accident are placed in Shari, Hokkaido, on Saturday. | KYODO

The boat had 26 people aboard in total. So far the bodies of 14 people have been found since contact with the boat sunk.

The boat was found Friday on a seabed slope near the peninsula at a depth of about 115 to 120 meters, where visibility is only 1 to 2 meters.

Divers with the coast guard’s Special Rescue Team can reach a depth of only up to 60 meters. Specially trained divers from the private sector may be asked to participate in the operation.

According to the coast guard, the boat was found on the seabed about 1 kilometer west-northwest of a waterfall on the peninsula, the same location when the distress call was made.

On Sunday, the coast guard, the Maritime Self-Defense Force and Hokkaido Prefectural Police continued the search of the waters near the Kazu I’s resting place using underwater cameras. Searches for the missing people using ships and aircraft were also continuing.

The coast guard is investigating the incident, with the operator likely to face charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

Shiretoko Yuransen’s president, Seiichi Katsurada, publicly apologized Wednesday, admitting that his decision to green light the ship’s departure despite the chance of bad weather was inappropriate.

On Saturday, people laid flowers at a gymnasium in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, where the bodies of victims had been placed. Among the visitors was Katsunori Nojiri, the 54-year-old head of a local tourism association.

“My heart aches when I think about the feelings of the bereaved. I hope those missing will be found as soon as possible,” he said.