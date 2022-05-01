Peopo, the symbol of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department widely known as Peopo-kun among the public and one of the first mascots created by a government agency in Japan, recently celebrated its 35th birthday.

The creation of a mascot was proposed by the late Sadame Kamakura, then superintendent general of the police department. He wanted something that would soften the police’s serious image and make them familiar to the public.

Sachiko Uehara, the Musashino Art University professor who designed Peopo as a designer at an advertising production company, was initially asked by the police department to create something from a creature unique to Japan.

She considered animals such as Japanese serow and Japanese dog breeds for a mascot. The police department had second thoughts, however, and asked for a mascot based on an imaginary creature.

Peopo, a brightly colored creature with two big ears and an antenna, was picked from several ideas presented to the police department.

“I felt confident when I drew it for the first time,” Uehara, 62, said. “I was told that the superintendent general said out loud, ‘This is it,’ when he looked at it,” she said.

Uehara said she chose “a color that stands out at a glance” for the main color, which is yellowish orange. The antenna on the head represents the role of the police to detect what is going on in society.

Peopo was named by Takaharu Ando, the then chief of the Metropolitan Police Department’s public relations division who later led the National Police Agency.

The name came from the sounds of the first syllables of the English words people and police. Ando hoped the mascot would serve as a bridge between people and police, he said.

“I’d never done that kind of work at a police organization, but I made no compromise. I wanted it to get attention,” said Ando, 72. “I was shouldering a heavy responsibility.”

Peopo was announced as the symbol of the capital’s police department on April 17, 1987, which became the mascot’s birthday.

The police department poured energy into making Peopo known to the public. Stuffed Peopo toys were distributed in front of schools and offered to a comic magazine for boys as giveaways to readers.

“The nicest thing to me is that Peopo has been loved beyond generations,” said Uehara, the designer. “I hope people will continue to love it.”

Ando said Peopo is like his own child. “When I look back, everything (about Peopo) was unconventional,” he said.