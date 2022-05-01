Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his hope for progress in discussions on revising the Constitution in a television program aired Sunday.

In the program of public broadcaster NHK, Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and leaders of other political parties discussed how to proceed with parliamentary debates on the proposed revision to the supreme charter.

“The Constitution, which has been in force for 75 years, may have elements that are outdated and lacking,” Kishida said. “I hope that public awareness of the Constitution will increase further and that discussions on revising it will progress.”

Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the national referendum law is “still insufficient.”

He called for prioritizing parliamentary deliberations on proposed restrictions on commercial advertisements and donations from foreign nationals.

Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai, said, “Let’s hold deeper discussions on various items, take votes on them and decide whether to propose a revision.”

“We should quickly reach a conclusion on whether to allow a special extension of lawmakers’ terms to maintain the functions of the legislative body” in times of emergencies, said Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People.

Meanwhile, Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP’s partner in the ruling camp, called for careful debates on a constitutional revision, saying, “We need to confirm the significance of the Constitution together.”

“We want to have a lot of discussions on peaceful diplomacy based on Article 9 of the Constitution rather than changing the (war-renouncing) article,” said Kazuo Shii, leader of the Japanese Communist Party.

Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto said that constitutional reform is not a priority and that discussions on coronavirus measures and social security are important.

The NHK program was recorded Wednesday.