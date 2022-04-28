Tomoya Suzuki, 22, was planning to propose to his girlfriend aboard the Kazu I, the sightseeing boat that disappeared off Hokkaido. The two remain missing, but relatives of the couple have signed and submitted a marriage certificate on their behalf as a symbolic way to help them realize their wishes.

"We wanted to at least fulfill the wishes of two people who have vowed to love each other forever," said Suzuki’s uncle, Kensuke, 38.

Tomoya once visited Kensuke’s home in the city of Kushiro with his girlfriend — affectionately known by her nickname “Yucchi.” He had prepared to propose to her aboard the boat on Saturday — Yucchi’s birthday

Instead, the tour boat went missing off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula with 26 people aboard, including two children and two crew members.

Tomoya was born in Obihiro, central Hokkaido, while Yucchi grew up in the neighboring town of Otofuke. The couple were living together in the city of Kitami, where Tomoya was working.

Kensuke remembers his nephew as a friendly boy from early childhood who was close to his own son, who adored his cousin.

On Saturday, Kensuke learned about the accident from his mother. Growing impatient, he went to Shari, the port town where the boat had departed from the day before. There he saw Tomoya's father — his brother — in tears.

Kitami City Hall in Hokkaido on Wednesday | KYODO

“We grew up together, but this was the first time I had ever seen him cry,” he said. “It was heartbreaking.”

It only took Kensuke a moment to break down into tears himself once he saw Tomoya's car parked near the fishing port.

Since the accident, he has felt a growing distrust toward Seiichi Katsurada, the president of Shiretoko Yuransen, the boat’s operator. Although Katsurada had appeared before the families of the victims twice by Monday, his words and attitude didn't convince Kensuke that he was genuinely sorry.

One of Yucchi's parents attended the earlier meetings for family members and kept asking Katsurada, "What are you going to do to give us our daughter back?” Kensuke recalled, shaking with anger.

“It was hard for me to watch," Kensuke said.

Thinking there was no new information, Kensuke decided not to attend Katsurada’s briefing for families on Wednesday.

Tomoya and his girlfriend had already introduced their partners to their parents. And on Tuesday evening after the families of the couple talked it over, members of Tomoya's family submitted their marriage certificate to the Kitami City Hall even though the city could not accept it.

"I know it's difficult, but I hope that it will at least serve as a symbol (of their feelings),” Kensuke said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

