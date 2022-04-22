With Friday marking 25 years since the end of the hostage crisis at the residence of the then-Japanese ambassador to Peru, a survivor recounted his memories of being held captive by guerrilla forces for 127 days.

Yoshihiko Sakai, 75, was president of the Peru unit of major Japanese seasoning-maker Ajinomoto Co. at the time of the incident.

Sakai, who met with eight other former hostages at a restaurant in Tokyo on Sunday, said in an online interview after the gathering that he remembers clearly when members of the leftist guerrilla group Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA) stormed the Japanese ambassador’s official residence.

At the time, numerous guests were at the residence in the Peruvian capital of Lima for a party to celebrate the birthday of then-Emperor Akihito, the father of current Emperor Naruhito and now holding the title of emperor emeritus.

When the guerrilla group blew a hole in a wall of a house behind the official residence, a woman who appeared to be the wife of a Japanese expatriate participating in the party mistook the pillar of fire from the explosion for fireworks and said, “Wow! It’s beautiful,” Sakai recalled. Gunshots rang out soon after that, marking the start of a long nightmare, according to Sakai.

Sakai said that not having privacy was difficult for him in his four months as a hostage.

“Eleven Japanese hostages were crammed into a room the size of less than 12 tatami mats,” he said. “When we slept, our feet would hit each other, and the snores were loud.”

The former hostage said that he would put books between mats to stake out his area. “But there was never any fighting,” he said. “The fact that we had similar (ages and statuses) was fortunate.”

The captives enjoyed mahjong, reading books and reading letters from family to pass the gloomy time.

Sakai said that he communicated with 13 MRTA members, but not with their leader, Nestor Cerpa Cartolini.

One day, he was asked by young members of the group to teach them basic piano. “It seemed that it was the first time they had seen a piano,” he said. “They were just youths that came out of the jungle, and they were like my children.”

On the fact that all the hostage-takers were killed in the Peruvian military’s operation to rescue the hostages, Sakai said, “It’s sad that they died, but it was an unavoidable price to pay for threatening hostages with arms and forcing them to endure hardships.”

Sakai said he was relatively calm during the rescue operation on April 22, 1997, as he was used to the sound of gunshots through his hobby of hunting.

During the operation, he jumped from the second floor of the smoke-filled residence onto the garden and ran away despite fracturing his section of his lumbar.

He said he felt a sense of relief when he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Through my confinement, I learned the importance of freedom and dignity,” Sakai said.

“Trust and love are also important,” he added. “Because we communicated with them, the (guerrilla group) didn’t pull the trigger on us in the end.”

Since retiring, Sakai has worked as an instructor in training programs for corporate employees working abroad, and has been using his experience to raise awareness on crisis management.

