A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report

In the report released Friday, the panel said that Saaya Hirose, who was in her second year of junior high school, had suffered six known cases of bullying in the April-June 2019 period, including being repeatedly asked to send a sexual video.

Seven students from her school and elsewhere were involved in the bullying, the report said.

Saaya Hirose | COURTESY OF FAMILY OF SAAYA HIROSE / VIA KYODO

The bullies had also touched her for sexual purposes, called her at midnight, made her pay repeatedly for goods such as confectionaries and continued to make fun of her, the report said.

The Asahikawa city government had initially said that Hirose did not face anything equivalent to bullying. But the panel reported later on March 27 to the bereaved family that Hirose had been bullied.

“We apologize deeply to the bereaved family for failing to detect the bullying,” said Shinichi Kurowarabi, head of the board of education. “We needed to conduct in-depth hearings with related students.”

Asahikawa Mayor Hirosuke Imazu vowed to avoid similar events in the future.

“We take the facts seriously and will consider preventive measures to avoid another tragic situation like this,” Imazu said.

Hirose’s mother said in a statement released through a lawyer that the bullying “was finally recognized.”

“It’s really tough to remember her suffering until the very end of her life. I wanted (authorities) to recognize the bullying at that time,” she said.

In February last year, Hirose disappeared after claiming on social media that she had been bullied. A month later, she was found frozen to death in an Asahikawa park.

