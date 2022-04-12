Tokyo confirmed 6,922 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, about the same level as the week before, amid fears of another wave of infections.

The figure is 46 fewer than the tally reported last Tuesday, after the daily case total showed a week-on-week increase for five straight days through Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 7,589.9, compared to 7,482.0 last week.

The number of severe cases fell by one from Monday to 27, while three new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 33,205 new COVID-19 cases, up by about 3,000 from the week before.