Russia has made a “massive strategic blunder” as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, The Times reported Monday, citing unidentified officials.

Officials from the United States said that NATO membership for both Nordic countries was “a topic of conversation and multiple sessions” during talks between the alliance’s foreign ministers last week attended by Sweden and Finland, report added.

Washington is banking on the move, a direct consequence of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the report said, as it would stretch Russia’s military and enlarge the Western alliance from 30 to 32 members.

Earlier reports said Finland was preparing for a potentially historic decision “before midsummer” on whether to apply to join NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

The Nordic nation of 5.5 million has traditionally been militarily nonaligned, in part to avoid provoking its eastern neighbor, with which it shares a 1,300 kilometer (830 mile) border.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 saw public support for joining NATO double from 30% to 60%, according to a series of polls.

“Never underestimate the capacity of Finns to take rapid decisions when the world changes,” former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said.

Himself a longtime NATO advocate, Stubb now believes Finland making a membership application is “a foregone conclusion” as Finns re-evaluate their relationship with their neighbor.

Next week a government-commissioned national security review will be delivered to parliament, the Eduskunta, to help Finnish lawmakers make up their own minds, before it is put to a vote.

“We will have very careful discussions but not taking any more time than we have to,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday.

“I think we will end the discussion before midsummer,” she added.

“My guess is that the application will be filed sometime during the month of May” in time for the June NATO summit in Madrid, Stubb said.

Since Russia’s attack, Finland’s leadership has undertaken an intensive series of talks to canvass opinion from other NATO states about a possible membership bid.

Along with neighboring Sweden, Finland has received public assurances from secretary general Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance’s door remains open, as well as expressions of support from numerous members, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Turkey.

Sweden is carrying out a security policy review that will finish by the end of May, mirroring the Finnish timetable, and the country’s leader, Magdalena Andersson, said two weeks ago that she would not exclude NATO membership “in any way.”

But attempting to join NATO would likely be seen as a provocation by the Kremlin, for whom the expansion of the U.S.-led alliance on its borders has been a prime security grievance.