Japan reported 51,953 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up by about 2,600 from the week before, along with 69 new deaths.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by 10 from Thursday to 484.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 8,112 new cases, up by 130 from a week before. Nine deaths were reported among those infected.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,451.9, down from 7,628.9 a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 30, increasing by one from Thursday.

Elsewhere, Osaka Prefecture logged 3,908 cases and 17 deaths, Aichi Prefecture saw 2,853 cases and three deaths, Chiba Prefecture marked 2,627 cases and two deaths and Hokkaido reported 2,216 cases and four deaths.

On Thursday, 54,995 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide, up about 3,000 from a week before, while 69 fatalities were confirmed.

Iwate and Fukushima prefectures logged record-high daily infection figures, at 429 and 694, respectively.