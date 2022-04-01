The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 7,982 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 693 from a week before, along with nine deaths.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s standards dropped by two from Thursday to 30.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,628.9, up from 6,275.4 a week earlier.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture confirmed 2,561 cases and Okinawa Prefecture saw 1,125 cases.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of severely ill patients nationwide dropped by 94 from the previous day to 533.

On Thursday, Japan reported 51,913 new COVID-19 cases, with the daily count growing by about 2,200 from a week before.

Across the country, 102 new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.