Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the protest, made Tuesday when South Korea’s Foreign Ministry summoned Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in South Korea, is “unacceptable.” South Korea has claimed that the textbooks “distort historical facts.”

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul remain frosty over a group of islets controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan, and issues related to wartime Korean laborers as well as “comfort women,” or women who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

Japanese textbooks need to satisfy certain standards and pass screening by the education ministry before they can be used in classrooms.

The results of such examinations showed Tuesday that publishers were advised to clearly state the islets, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, are an “inherent part” of Japanese territory and to change the wording used to describe wartime laborers from the Korean Peninsula, in line with the current government’s stance.

“We objected to the protest as unacceptable based on our consistent stance,” Matsuno said at a press briefing, adding that the latest round of textbook screening was conducted from an academic standpoint in a “fair and neutral” way.

“It is natural for children to understand their country’s territory and history accurately through education in a sovereign nation,” he said.

South Korea said Tuesday Japan’s claims over the islets, known as Dokdo, are unacceptable and expressed its strong regret over the descriptions of wartime South Korean laborers and comfort women in a way that “dilutes their coercive nature.”

Despite the chill in relations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has spoken of the need for healthy ties between Tokyo and Seoul and expressed hope to meet in person with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who is calling for a “future-oriented” approach.