The number of cases of abuse against people with disabilities confirmed by local governments in Japan grew in fiscal 2020 by 64 from the previous year to 2,801, the highest on record, according to the welfare ministry.

The ministry believes the rise reflected increases in the numbers of consultations and reports about such cases received by local governments.

The number of cases in which people with disabilities were abused by family members or other guardians rose by 13 to 1,768.

The ministry also found that 632 cases involved abuses by care facility workers, up by 85. The number of cases in which victims were abused by employers fell by 134 to 401.

The total number of people subject to abuse came to 3,163, including a man in his 40s who died due to abuse by a care facility worker.

Among cases in which such people were abused by family members or care facility workers, those involving physical abuse — such as assaults and restraints — made up the largest group, followed by psychological abuse including verbal assaults.

Among those targeted, people with intellectual disabilities formed the largest group.

The total number of consultations and reports received by local governments increased by 875 to 9,985, hitting a record high. Of the total, the number of cases in which offenders were family members or other guardians grew by 798 to 6,556.

Cases in which victims were abused by care facility workers increased by 104 to 2,865 while those abused by employers decreased by 27 to 564.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)