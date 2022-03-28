Except for the occasional buzzing of cars passing by and the gentle chirping of birds, route 172 — the main road that runs through Tokigawa — was quiet on a recent Wednesday morning.

The alleys were mostly empty and the mom-and-pop stores still closed. An older lady pushed a stroller across the street. From behind the steering wheel, the small town in Tokyo’s neighboring Saitama Prefecture appeared like any other sleepy community dotting Japan’s rural landscape.

Step outside and start exploring, however, and there’s more to this place than meets the eye. There’s an incubation center for local entrepreneurs and a riverside glamping resort complete with outdoor sauna cabins. A renovated Showa Era-themed hot spring greets locals and tourists alike, while traditional kominka homes have been transformed into cafes and inns.

As the aging, shrinking nation struggles to address its demographic woes, municipalities such as Tokigawa are questioning conventional wisdom and searching for creative ways to keep their communities vibrant by drawing in new ideas and talent — even as their graying populations fall.

“Ever since the Meiji Restoration 150 years ago, the Japanese have been harboring the illusion that happiness can only be attained through growth,” says Norio Koyama, a nonfiction writer who founded an event space in Tokigawa in late 2020.

He is referring to the series of events that saw the downfall of the Tokugawa shogunate in 1868 and ushered in an era of major political, economical and social change.

“But that’s no longer sustainable,” Koyama says. “We need to figure out ways to achieve happiness while scaling down, and Tokigawa can become an example.”

Nestled along its namesake river and set against lush forests and mountains, the town, located around an hour and a half from the capital, is known for its long history of woodwork and abundant produce. It’s also the latest addition to a growing list of communities with populations in decline.

Effective April 1, Tokigawa and 64 other municipalities in 27 prefectures will be designated by the government as depopulated under a classification system that began in 1970.

That would bring the total number of cities, towns and villages registered as wholly or partially underpopulated to 885, or 51.5% of all 1,718 municipalities nationwide, excluding Tokyo’s 23 wards.

The country’s initial fiscal 2022 budget includes ¥520 billion in subsidies for these communities, up ¥20 billion from a year before and 1.8 times the amount allocated in fiscal 2012.

The expanding list is another sign that despite decades of efforts to revitalize local communities and boost the nation’s anemic birthrate through financial aid and other incentives, there has been little success in stemming Japan’s demographic decline. It also means the nation may need to accept the inevitable and consider how to sustain its economy and growing pool of elderly people with a much smaller workforce.

From its peak in 2008 of 128 million, Japan’s population has shrunk to 125.3 million as of Feb. 1. The government estimates that figure to slide below 100 million in 2053 before falling to 88 million in 2065. Meanwhile, the average life expectancy is projected to increase to 84.95 years for men and 91.35 years for women by 2065, at which time 38.4% of the population will be 65 or older.

Small towns such as Tokigawa offer a glimpse of what the nation should expect in the years ahead. Of its 10,750 or so residents, roughly 39% are age 65 or older, much higher than the national average of 29.1%. Its population has fallen by approximately 2,000 since 2006, when two villages merged to create the town. And as with many other municipalities coping with rural-to-urban migration, it’s lacking young blood.

“I grew up here, but the number of children commuting to school has visibly decreased,” says Minoru Ogino, an official at the Tokigawa town hall. To curb the trend, the town has been offering housing subsidies for new residents and finding abandoned homes that can be listed on the real estate market for those interested in relocating to the community.

“The annual fall in population we’ve been witnessing appears to be slowing down, perhaps due to these initiatives,” Ogino says.

Transportation is also an issue. Tokigawa hosts a station on the JR Hachiko Line, but trains stop only once or twice an hour. Buses run through the community, but they are also sparse.

And for those with children, schooling can get complicated. Without a high school, students graduating middle school typically travel to bigger towns and cities to continue with their education, often ending up living and working elsewhere as adults.

“Still, we are witnessing new collaborations and ideas among residents both old and new,” Ogino says.

Koyama, the writer, often flits between his home in Tokyo and the community space he manages in Tokigawa to help host various events, including classical concerts, art exhibitions and lectures under what he calls the Saitama tokainaka project — a play on the words tokai (city) and inaka (countryside).

“COVID-19 and the proliferation of remote work has already seen cityfolk moving to the suburbs and countryside where they can avoid crowded commutes and expensive rent,” he says. “Areas such as Tokigawa that are relatively close to big cities but boast plentiful nature and essential social infrastructure such as hospitals have the potential to draw people back.”

According to government data, the net population influx into Tokyo slowed down further in 2021 amid the pandemic, hitting the lowest since the current survey format was introduced in 2014. Those moving into the capital last year totaled 420,167, down 12,763 from the previous year, while those leaving the city climbed 12,929 to 414,734.

Still, in order for shrinking communities such as Tokigawa to stabilize their populations, securing employment and other income-earning opportunities for residents is crucial — conditions often cited as the primary reason young workers leave their hometowns and flock to cities.

Drawn by the town’s idyllic charm, Masahiro Sekine, president of a corporate and employee training firm, moved with his family to Tokigawa in 2009. As he gradually immersed himself in the community and saw both its potential and drawbacks, he began considering ways to promote local entrepreneurship.

In 2017, he started accepting applications for what initially was a town-subsidized program that is now called the Hiki Entrepreneurship University, with Hiki referring to the wider regional district encompassing Tokigawa.

Targeting people in their 30s and 40s who are interested in becoming self-employed, the five-month curriculum offers practical advice and lectures on how to go about making one’s own living.

So far the initiative has seen 34 “graduates,” many who have since gone on to found their own businesses in Tokigawa and elsewhere: a farmer, a designer, an upholsterer and a private lodging service provider, to name a few. Many juggle multiple jobs, often remotely.

“I think it’s fair to say that the pandemic and proliferation of remote work has opened people’s eyes to the benefits of living in areas like Tokigawa,” Sekine says.

Takashi Kazama also took part in the program. After working as an official for the city of Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture for 14 years, he left his job in 2020 and now offers intermediary services connecting the private and public sectors, often in collaboration with the town of Tokigawa. His latest venture involves teaming up with a mobility startup to introduce tuk-tuk services in the community to provide alternative transportation.

“Simply increasing the population won’t solve the many issues these shrinking communities face. It’s more about how we can turn these issues into advantages.” Kazama says. “For example, take the problem of the growing number of abandoned homes. These properties, if treated correctly, could become assets.”

Nearly 8.5 million properties across Japan are unoccupied, according to a 2018 government report, a phenomenon expected to worsen in a super aging society where nearly 1 in 3 people will soon be 65 or older. Nomura Research Institute, for example, projects the number of abandoned akiya dwellings to grow to 20 million, or roughly one-third of all homes in Japan, by 2033.

“There are many unoccupied residences in Tokigawa that could be on the market, but most owners either underestimate their value or are reluctant to dispose of homes full of memories of their parents and ancestors,” says Mihoko Onoue, a Tokigawa-based realtor commissioned by the town to “unearth” these properties.

When Onoue opened shop four years ago, there was only one real estate agent in Tokigawa, as well as three or four properties available on the town’s akiya bank website that lists available empty houses that are still habitable.

“That’s despite there being around 100 people registered on the waiting list,” Onoue says. “So there’s this imbalance between supply and demand. We know there are people interested in moving into Tokigawa, drawn by its nature and child-friendly environment.”

Upon the town’s request, Onoue began visiting local residents to inquire whether they owned unoccupied homes and were willing to sell. So far she has discovered 10, half of which she sold to clients she deemed were serious about living in Tokigawa.

“Depopulation is an unstoppable phenomenon happening all across the nation. It’s neither good nor bad, but something we must accept,” she says. “And once the baby-boomers are gone, we’ll see the population plummet further. So my job is to find people who are willing to relocate and live in Tokigawa for decades to come.”

Onoue recently mediated the sale of a traditional Japanese home in the mountains of Tokigawa to a family from Tokyo for ¥10 million. The owner of the kominka, she says, was under the impression that the property was worth only ¥1 million or ¥2 million.

“Perhaps it’s typical of small towns, but old-time residents downplay or aren’t aware of their possessions’ value or the community’s attraction,” Onoue says.

“Outsiders, however, seem to cherish it,” she says, raising the example of the Sanba Gorge, a beautiful ravine that draws hordes of tourists during the summer for swimming, fishing and riverside barbecues.

Around a kilometer downstream of the gorge is Comoriver, a glamping resort that opened in 2018 featuring Finnish and Estonian saunas.

The resort is operated by Onsen Dojo Co., a Tokigawa-based company that also manages several other accommodations and hot-spring facilities in Japan. Its CEO, Toshiki Yamazaki, moved to Tokigawa five years ago and now employs around 400 workers, of which 100 are full-time employees.

“Tokigawa has a strong affinity with saunas since it has a history of forestry and woodwork,” he says. “That’s why we use firewood sourced in Tokigawa to fuel our outdoor saunas, which also serves as good PR.”

Saunas, as well as hot springs and sento public bath houses that feature Fennoscandian hot rooms, have seen a major revival in Japan in recent years, stoked by celebrities and trend-conscious women calling themselves “saunners” fervently embracing the activity for its purported health benefits.

The first project Yamazaki tackled was Tamagawa Onsen, a 30-year-old hot spring in Tokigawa that was deep in the red. In 2011, his firm gave it a complete makeover with a retro 1960s feel. The spa has since become a tourist attraction while remaining popular among locals.

“These facilities can serve as a gallery introducing the many attractions of this region,” Yamazaki says.

A similar theme, in fact, is being explored across the country: reviving age-old homes, buildings and historical landmarks without destroying their heritage and ambience.

“We don’t have to be pessimistic about the population drain,” Yamazaki says. “We just need to re-format ideas and priorities as we downsize to accommodate the new reality.”

