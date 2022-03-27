Cherry blossoms reached full bloom on Sunday in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.

The blossoms of the Somei-Yoshino variety came to full bloom — the first to do so in Japan this season — in both areas four days earlier than an average year, but five days later than last year.

Fukuoka confirmed this year’s first blooming on March 17 and Tokyo followed on March 20.

Municipalities that operate large parks well known for hanami (cherry blossom-viewing) are welcoming visitors but in a restricted way due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.

