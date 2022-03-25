A total of 10,046 foreign children eligible for elementary or junior high school education in Japan were not or may not have been in education as of May last year, an education ministry survey showed Friday.

Such children accounted for 7.5% of the total 133,310 eligible foreign children living in Japan.

The total number of foreign children who were or may have been out of education dropped by 9,425, or 48.4%, from the previous fiscal 2019 survey.

The drop came after many local governments started compiling rosters of foreign children’s names and their school attendance status and delivering guidebooks for starting school to related households, ministry officials said.

The latest survey covered 1,741 municipalities across Japan. Children with non-Japanese citizenship are not subject to compulsory education in the country.

The number of foreign children registered in Japan as residents eligible for study at elementary or junior high schools came to 93,474 and 39,836, respectively. The total of such children rose by 9,480, or 7.7%, from fiscal 2019.

Of the total, 649 turned out to be out of education. Municipal officials could not figure out the school attendance status of 8,597 foreign children as they could not establish contact with them. The number of children for whom officials had not attempted to confirm education status, for such reasons as being not included in school registers although registered as residents, stood at 800.

The survey found that 120,070 children were studying at elementary, junior high or international schools and that 3,194 children had moved, left Japan or had plans to do this.